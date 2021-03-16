BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center's Katherine Green, RN, has been selected as a Young Professional Voice by the American Organization of Nurse Leaders.
She was selected from a large pool of nursing nominees under age 40, the organization said.
“This prestigious national recognition emphasizes Katharine’s exemplary leadership through innovation, influence, and inclusion,” said Pamela Duchene, chief nursing officer and vice president for Patient Care Services. “Katharine is a nursing leader who engages and motivates her peers and staff while creating an environment of trust and compassion.”
Green is one of 20 nurse leaders chosen nationally. They are chosen for their significant potential as health care leaders; exemplary leadership within their organizations, communities, and the nursing profession; and demonstrated innovation, influence, and inclusion.
SVMC said Green has been instrumental in leading ambulatory nursing across the healthcare system while partnering with providers to streamline systems improving evidenced-based care delivery at SVMC. "Her innovative thinking has led to many successful project implementations, streamlined nursing processes, and elevated the role of the nurses in the practice setting," the hospital said.
“This is a tremendous honor,” Green said. “I am proud to accept this national appointment and to represent nursing young professionals from across the country.”
Green is originally from Wilmington and lives in Pownal. She received her bachelor’s in nursing at Simmons University in Boston. She is currently enrolled for a nursing master’s degree at Southern New Hampshire University.
She joined SVMC in 2010 and has worked as a registered nurse across the health system. Currently, she is the director of Clinical Services for the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Medical Group.
Green is a board member for the Organization of Nurse Leaders of MA, RI, CT, NH, and VT. She will serve a one-year term on the Young Professionals Voices taskforce to provide feedback and guidance on how AONL can continue to engage young professional nurse leaders.
“We are so proud to have her on our team and celebrate her success of being recognized at the national level,” Duchene added.