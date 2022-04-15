BENNINGTON — The Medical/Surgical team at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC), part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC), was the recipient of the DAISY Team Award for Extraordinary Nurses in March. The department was nominated by several patients who recognized the group’s extraordinary efforts to care for them.
“I am so proud of this highly skilled and deeply compassionate team,” said Pamela Duchene, SVHC’s chief nursing officer and vice president for Patient Care Services. “They bring their absolute best to every patient every day, and that extra attention really shines through in the care they provide.”
Duchene presented the award during a surprise presentation on the 2 East and 2 West units on March 25. According to DAISY Foundation tradition, team members received a pin, a banner to hang on their unit, a certificate, and freshly baked cinnamon buns.
Nominations from three different patient families highlighted the nurses’ kindness, skill, sense of humor, gentleness, teamwork, and family-like treatment for patients.
The Medical/Surgical team is made up of nearly 50 full- and part-time nurses. They care for patients who are recovering from surgeries, illnesses, and injuries.
“I am grateful to the DAISY Foundation for giving nurses the opportunity to be recognized by their patients. It’s a nice way to honor what nurses do every day,” said registered nurse Laur Grande. “I feel very privileged to be a part of this team and to work beside them to provide patient care and the best experience that we can.”
The DAISY Award is part of a national merit-based recognition program established by the DAISY Foundation. It celebrates nurses’ education, training, and skill. Nominations can be submitted by patients, families, physicians, and colleagues.