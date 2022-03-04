BENNINGTON-- Dawn McLaughlin, LPN; Emergency Department Charge Nurse Natasha Aekus; and Brenda Mattison, LNA, display some of many books Aekus donated after an online book party she hosted. Her hostess proceeds entitled her to $700 worth of books, which she used to choose children’s books for the Emergency Crisis Area and Emergency Department. McLaughlin and Mattison work primarily in the Emergency Crisis Area, whose patients will most benefit from the gift.
“This is such a tremendous show of generosity for the kids we see in these areas,” said Jill Maynard, director of Emergency Nursing. “We know that the books will help many children cope with the difficulties they are facing, and we can’t thank Natasha enough for her gift.”