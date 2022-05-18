BENNINGTON -- Just as the rain began to fall on Thursday, April 14, Danielle Ploof, a middle school science teacher at Pine Cobble School in Williamstown, Mass., stopped by Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) to spread some sunshine in the form of 50 handmade blankets for children using the Emergency Department.
“These blankets are so soft and adorable, with child-friendly prints. We know they will be a great comfort to children and families using Emergency Services,” said Jill Maynard, director of nursing for the department. “We are so grateful to these organizations who give so freely for the benefit of others.”
The blankets were made through a cooperation among Brady’s Smile, a Connecticut-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization; Ploof of Blue Spruce Grange in Essex Junction, Vt.; and middle school students at Pine Cobble School in Williamstown, Mass.. Deborah and Danielle Ploof matched up two complimentary pieces of fleece and then cut the fleece to the blanket size from material received from Brady's Smile. Deborah then traveled to Bennington from Bridport and demonstrated to the students how the blankets would be finished by cutting slits and double tying the two fleece pieces together. The final step was rolling up the blanket and applying a ribbon.
Pine Cobble middle school students then took over doing the project a couple times a week for a few months as an elective class.