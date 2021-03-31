BENNINGTON — The Renal Dialysis Unit at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center has earned two distinctions from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services — a deficiency-free survey and a five-star rating.
“We see our patients three times a week and develop strong bonds with them,” said Ruth Rudnick, the manager of the department. “That makes it really rewarding to do the important work necessary to ensure the care they receive is the best it can be.”
Last week, the department underwent a rigorous three-day survey and licensure review, including patient interviews, staff interviews, records reviews, and more. The survey happens once every three years. The regulator granted the SVMC Renal Dialysis Department deficiency-free status, the highest given.
The CMS Stars Program, which requires a separate review, is designed to help patients understand differences in the quality of services being provided by different dialysis centers. SVMC’s Renal Dialysis Department received five stars on their recent review. The score includes ratings for both clinical quality and patient experience.
“We are deeply proud of all that this hardworking team has accomplished for their patients,” said Pamela Duchene, PhD, APRN, SVMC’s chief nursing officer and vice president for Patient Care Services. “They have a long history of constant improvement on behalf of patients, which adds up over years to unparalleled excellence.”