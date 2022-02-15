BENNINGTON -- Clinical professionals from Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s Cardiology and Cardiac Rehabilitation Departments gathered for a photo to celebrate Cardiac Rehabilitation Week, held the week of Valentine’s Day each year. The observance was initiated by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation to help generate attention for the improvement cardiac rehabilitation can make in the lives of those diagnosed with heart disease or dysfunction. SVMC’s Cardiac Rehabilitation is accredited by the AACVPR.