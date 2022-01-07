BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center will change the vehicle route to its main entrance, emergency drop-off and some patient parking starting Monday. The changes are part of a project to renovate and expand the SVMC Emergency Department.
The current road patients use to access the main entrance by car, which runs between the main hospital and ExpressCare and the Respiratory Evaluation Center — the Toolan Building — will be closed to traffic. Instead, patients and visitors will be directed to a new road along the back of the Toolan Building. This road will become the hospital’s permanent main entrance when the project is complete.
In addition, a road that currently accommodates two-way traffic, between the Medical Office Building and the former Lodge site, will become a one-way road. See the map at https://svhealthcare.org/patients-visitors/parking for details.
Emergency vehicles will continue to use current routes. Prominent signage will direct those unfamiliar with the change.
The traffic pattern is expected to persist until the current main entrance of the hospital is closed in March. At that time, a new temporary main entrance will be opened and new traffic routes established. Regular updates on the project will appear in SVHC’s weekly e-newsletter, on social media and on the health system’s website, svhealthcare.org/EDRenovation.