BENNINGTON — The medical staff of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center recognized the following individuals for their contributions to clinical insight and teamwork.
Marie George, MD, infectious disease physician, received the 2023 Clinical Excellence Award, recognizing her outstanding diagnostic acumen and commitment to communication with medical colleagues. Dr. George is a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic physician who has worked at SVMC since 1999. She is a past president of the Medical Staff and serves as medical director of infection prevention.
The 2023 Professional Teamwork Award was given to Becca Filson, NP. The award highlights the importance of inclusivity and cooperation among healthcare staff in ensuring safety and high quality in medical practice.
Becca began work at SVMC as a registered nurse in 2011 and became a Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic provider in hospital medicine after earning a nurse practitioner degree in 2018.
In addition, the providers were recognized for celebrating milestone anniversaries and retirements from SVMC.