Members of the SVMC cardiology department from left to right, Steven Anisman, MD, FACC; Medical Director Scott Rogge, MD, FACC; Echocardiographer Bradley Ransom, Alison Malmborg, RN, MSN, ARNP-BC; and Echocardiographer and Technical Director for the Echocardiography Lab Heather Hogle. Not pictured are Brandon Bullinger, echocardiography tech; Jennifer Thuermer, DNP; and Paul Wangenheim, MD.