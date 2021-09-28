BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center Cardiology has again achieved the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission’s accreditation for adult transthoracic and adult stress echocardiography. SVMC, which includes SVMC Cardiology, is one of only five facilities in the state that is accredited in adult stress echocardiography.
“Receiving accreditation and board certification means that patients can be assured that we are following all the standards put forth by the leaders in the field, including high quality imaging equipment and registered technicians,” said Dr. Scott Rogge, medical director of both cardiology and the echocardiography lab at SVMC. “Ultimately, these factors contribute to better clinical outcomes for patients.”
Accreditation by the IAC means that SVMC Cardiology has undergone a thorough review of its operational and technical processes by a panel of experts. The accreditation is granted only to those facilities that are found to be providing quality patient care in compliance with national standards through a comprehensive application process, which includes a detailed case study review.
Physicians and technologists in both SVMC Cardiology and the hospital’s echocardiography department submitted their work for evaluation. The process includes meeting quarterly requirements and reapplying every three years. The service was first accredited in 2014. This most recent accreditation will last through 2024.
In addition to the lab’s receiving accreditation, Drs. Steven Anisman and Rogge are board certified by the National Board of Echocardiography.
Cardiovascular diseases are the most common cause of death in the U.S., and early detection of heart disorders is key to survival. For patients with specific symptoms or conditions, a doctor might order a specialized test called an echocardiogram, which can help diagnose life threatening heart conditions. The test is complicated and requires excellent skill, equipment, interpretation and quality measures to ensure accuracy.