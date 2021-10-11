BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, a part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care, recently announced the recertification of its cardiac rehabilitation program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation. SVMC was first recognized in 2018 and continues its commitment to improving the quality of life by enhancing standards of care.
“Patients who participate in cardiac rehabilitation programs live longer and healthier lives,” said Dr. Scott Rogge, medical director of SVMC’s Cardiac Rehab program. “This certification is an assurance that we are meeting the highest standard of care and giving our patients the greatest possible chance to experience those benefits.”
Cardiac rehabilitation programs are designed to help people with cardiovascular problems — including heart attacks, coronary artery bypass graft surgery, congestive heart failure, valve replacement, peripheral vascular disease and coronary stent placement — recover faster and improve their quality of life. The program includes exercise, education, counseling, and support for patients and their families.
The SVMC’s cardiac rehabilitation program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other professional societies. Each program is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee and Certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.
AACVPR-certified programs are recognized as leaders in the field of cardiac rehabilitation because they offer the most advanced practices available. AACVPR Program Certification is valid for three years.