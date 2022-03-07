BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care, has announced that Joshua Tobe, MD, has joined its anesthesiology practice and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.
Tobe earned his medical degree at the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry of Western University in Ontario, Canada; a bachelor in biological science from the University of Guelph, Ontario; completed an internship in family medicine at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario; and a residency in anesthesiology at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario.
In addition, he completed an Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education fellowship in pain medicine at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles. He is experienced in Interventional Pain Management, which uses pain-blocking techniques to help make day-to-day activities less difficult.