BENNINGTON — Kaitlyn Daniels, a registered nurse who works in Southwestern Vermont Medical Center's Women’s and Children’s Unit, has been honored with the hospital's DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses for May.
“Kaitlin has forged an extraordinary bond with the patients who nominated her,” said Pamela Duchene, PhD, APRN, vice president of Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer. “It is a pleasure to honor her for her skillful nursing and her deeply compassionate care.”
Duchene presented the award during a surprise ceremony on the Women’s and Children’s Unit at SVMC.
Daniels was nominated by two families, both of whom experienced distress during labor and delivery.
The husband of one patient wrote, “[Kaitlyn] was positive the whole time and helped my wife tremendously and with great kindness… I hope if we have future kids, Kaitlin is our nurse.”
The second patient noted, “[Kaitlyn] handled everything calmly and smoothly… I honestly don’t think I could have done it without her positive attitude and her being there every step of the way… She is simply an amazing nurse.”
Daniels received her bachelor’s in nursing from Southern Vermont College, where she received several honors including the Vermont State Nursing Association Clinical Excellence Award. She has worked as a registered Nurse at Rutland Regional Medical Center and as an Emergency medical Technician for the Bennington Rescue Squad. She lives in Bennington.
“I feel honored that patients recognized me for my nursing care,” said Daniels said.
The DAISY Award is part of a national merit-based recognition program established by the DAISY Foundation. It celebrates nurses’ education, training, and skill. Nominations can be submitted by patients, families, physicians, and colleagues.