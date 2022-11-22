We love celebrating the holidays, but the alcoholic beverages on offer can come with serious drawbacks. Not only are they often high in calories and low in nutrition; they also lower our decision-making abilities. They can send us careening off our healthy eating plan or, worse, lead to life-threatening scenarios.
The good news is that there are so many fun and festive beverages that leave the alcohol behind. Here are a few of our favorite mocktails chosen specifically for their high holiday factor.
Easiest: Cranberry Spritzer: For the easiest holiday beverage, combine your favorite seltzer with a splash of cranberry juice. If you are feeling fancy, garnish with a festive toothpick featuring a lime wedge folded around a fresh cranberry.
Most Nostalgic: Warm Apple Cider: You can make this by simply heating apple cider in a pan on the stove until warm or going with a full-on recipe. Either way, you will enjoy one of the most beloved tastes of the season.
Most Fun: Shirley Ginger: Combine 4 cups ginger beer, 1 cup club soda, 3 tbsp. lime juice, ¼ cup grenadine in a large pitcher. Pour into tall glasses with ice. Garnish with maraschino cherries and serve with a candy-cane-striped straw.
Best for New Year’s Eve: Töst Sparkling Alcohol-Free Beverages: Made locally here in Vermont, Töst has a number of options that look and feel like champagne. They don’t have the same over sweetness as sparkling cider or grape juice, so you won’t feel like you are sitting at the kids’ table.
Getting Fancy: Seedlip Spice & Tonic: If you are ready to dive into the strange new world of non-alcoholic spirits, try this drink. Mix and pour Seedlip Spice 94, tonic syrup, and tonic into a glass over ice. Garnish with star anise and a cinnamon stick.
Cheers to a healthy and safe holiday season!