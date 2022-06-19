BENNINGTON -- The Summer Gala, Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) Foundation’s signature fundraising event and the region’s most elegant charity occasion, was held for the first time in two years on the evening of June 11 at the Hubbell Homestead in Bennington. The event hosted more than 400 people and raised more than $450,000. This is the highest amount ever raised at an SVHC event. Funds raised will support the Vision 2020 project to renovate and expand the Emergency Department and Regional Cancer Center.
“The outpouring of support for our hospital and the exceptional physicians, nurses, and staff was incredibly inspirational,” said SVHC’s Vice President of Corporate Development Leslie Keefe. “We all felt the enthusiasm generated by the tremendous generosity from the attendees and sponsors at this exciting and emotional event.”
A major highlight of the event included the presentation of the Vision Award for Physician Leadership to Dr. Michael Welther and the Sean L. Casey Distinguished Community Service Award to Tony and Jackie Marro.
“These individuals are very special and deserving of these coveted awards,” added Keefe. “It is due to their efforts that SVHC is successful.”
The event was organized by a dedicated group of volunteers working with the SVHC Foundation team. The committee included Suzanne Anair, Monique Geannelis, Vicki Jerome, Jean Morris, Elise Munsey, Jessica O’Connell, Carol Patterson, Ginger Ritchie, Allison Rogge, Rachel Rogge, and Janet Thibodeau.
“The event was a major success due the committee’s efforts,” stated Leslie Keefe. “We are so thankful for their devotion to the healthcare system.”
The Summer Gala’s Title Sponsors included Allaire Health Services, Dartmouth Health, and Mack Molding Co. Similarly instrumental in the event’s success was The Summer Gala Committee, a group of 12 volunteers who participated in organizing the event.
Maxine Linehan, internationally renowned vocalist, opened the evening with a performance of “Stronger Together,” an original song by her and her husband Music Producer Andrew Koss, which was inspired by SVHC’s COVID pandemic slogan and the selfless dedication of healthcare workers worldwide.
Guests also enjoyed a cocktail hour; a raffle including a $10,000 first prize; a live auction of items including unique experiences and international and luxury travel; dinner; and dancing to The Refrigerators.
Presenting sponsors included 1768 Hubbell Homestead, the Richard and Pamela Ader Foundation, The Bank of Bennington, Kathy Fisher and Rocco Maggiotto, Monique and Peter Geannelis, John and Deborah Larkin, Montucky Cold Snacks, and The Rogge Family. Angela and Chris Bevin; Coggins Auto of Bennington; Hayden Plumbing and Heating, Inc.; Lavallee Brensinger Architects; Nixon Peabody, LLP; People’s United, a division of M&T Bank; The Rowley Agency; Radiology Associates of Bennington; and Trane supported the event as lead sponsors.
“The Summer Gala sponsors and donors were immensely supportive,” Keefe said. “We are deeply grateful for their extraordinary commitment to our mission of exceptional care and comfort for the people we serve.”
For more information about the event and to participate in the 2023 Summer Gala, visit svhealthcare.org/summergala or contact the foundation office at (802) 447-5017.