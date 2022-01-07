BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s COVID Resource Center hours will change starting today. The center will no longer take appointments for COVID testing.
Tests will be available without an appointment every Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. COVID vaccinations and boosters—both walk-ins and scheduled appointments—will be available every Monday through Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Hours may change based on demand, holidays, weather and other factors.
Consent forms for testing and vaccines are available as downloadable and printable documents at svhealthcare.org/COVID-Resource-Center. Walk-in patients seeking testing and vaccines or boosters are encouraged to fill out their forms in advance. Those who schedule vaccine appointments online do not need to complete a consent form. Those who are unable to fill out forms in advance are asked to bring a pen to fill out the form in their vehicle.
Testing will not be available in extreme weather, including cold temperatures. Testing will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 11, when the forecasted temperature is -2 degrees Fahrenheit.
The clinic is located on the former Southern Vermont College campus, 981 Mansion Drive in Bennington. The COVID Resource Center is a Vermont state contracted facility operated by SVHC.
Patients can schedule their COVID vaccine online. Go to https://vermont.force.com/events/s/selfregistration to schedule a vaccine. While scheduling is preferred for vaccinations, walk-ins are accepted.
The clinic is open to all who are eligible. Everyone 5 and older are eligible for vaccination. People 12 and older are eligible for a booster.
The Pfizer vaccine is available to patients who are 5 to 17 years old. Patients over the age of 18 have a choice of Pfizer or Moderna, based on availability.
Everyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by parent or guardian.
The services are free, with no cost to patients. Insurance companies may be billed for testing.