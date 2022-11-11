BENNINGTON — Richer meals, shorter days, late nights celebrating with friends and cookies, so many cookies. The holidays can be a tricky time to maintain our healthy routines. That’s why Southwestern Vermont Health Care is launching the eight-week Healthy Holiday Challenge.
“We were looking for a fun way to engage the community about making healthier choices this holiday season,” said Pam Duchene, chief nursing officer and vice president of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center's Patient Care Services. “Our staff came together with some great challenges that we think people will truly enjoy.”
Every Friday from Nov. 25 to Jan. 13, the health care group will release a video featuring a different health role model sharing a fun and motivating challenge to complete that week. The challenges address different aspects of health, including nutrition, movement and more. They are adaptable to all fitness levels and dietary needs and emphasize trying new things.
Participants will be able to find the videos at svhealthcare.org, on the organization’s social media pages and in its weekly e-newsletter. They are encouraged to complete the challenge and post a photo or video to social media with #SVHCHHC. SVHC will share posts that exemplify making healthy choices.
“We hope everyone interested in maintaining or improving their health will have fun joining in,” Duchene said. “We can all learn new things, inspire and motivate each other, and adopt habits that will improve and maintain our health now, in the new year and for years to come.”