BENNINGTON -- The Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) Foundation has announced the appointment of Suzanne Anair as senior gifts officer. Until recently, Anair was the administrator of the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation (CLR) in Bennington, which is currently owned by Allaire Health Services in partnership with SVHC. Anair is expected to work in the senior gift officer role for a time before advancing to become the Director of Development for the Foundation. In this new role, Anair will support the SVHC Foundation in its mission to raise funds for SVHC.
“Suzanne is a dynamic personality who leverages extraordinary interpersonal communication skills to achieve success in whatever she pursues,” said Leslie Keefe, the vice president for Corporate Development. “She has shown tremendous qualities as a driven, well-organized, and personable professional throughout many years at SVHC. Both our board of directors and our team are delighted that she has accepted this exciting position with us.”
Anair received her bachelor’s degree in business from Northern Vermont University. She worked during her early career in several positions within skilled nursing facilities before becoming a skilled nursing facility administrator in 2007. As an administrator, she led teams that achieved deficiency-free status from the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living and 5-star ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) numerous times. In 2018, the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation was recognized with the Vermont Health Care Association’s Nursing Home Quality Award.
Anair has volunteered with the SVHC Foundation since 2014 and served on the boards of Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales School, McCann, and the Development and Communications Board for Springfield Hospital, among others.
“From my perspective at CLR, I saw how the Foundation’s work benefited patients and residents,” Anair said. “I am eager to extend my career with SVHC, to drive progress for the Foundation, and to see what we can accomplish together.”
Anair lives in Bennington with her husband Rick.