BENNINGTON -- Jason Dohaney, of Williamstown, Mass., has joined the Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) Foundation Board of Directors.
“Jason is deeply committed to the important causes in his community,” said Bob Van Degna, chair of the SVHC Foundation Board of Directors. “We are pleased that he has chosen to commit his wealth of experience and valuable efforts to the SVHC Foundation in our mission to support health care within the regional communities we serve.”
Dohaney is an investment advisor and has been with MountainOne Investments since 2007. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from MCLA and his MBA from Quinnipiac University. He holds the FINRA Series 7 and 66 securities registrations as an Investment Advisor Representative of Commonwealth Financial Network® and is a licensed insurance agent for life, health, and annuities. An active member of the local community, Dohaney is the current vice-chair of the MCLA Foundation, president of the SteepleCats, and former president of the Williamstown Chamber of Commerce, the Northern Berkshire United Way, and the Fund for Williamstown.
He lives in Williamstown with his wife and two daughters. He is an avid golfer and fitness enthusiast, and enjoys spending time with his family.
“I believe a commitment to one’s community is extremely important,” Dohaney said. “Southwestern Vermont Health Care is a vital organization in our area and part of what makes this region a wonderful place to live. I am pleased to do whatever I can to help improve health care in our communities.”
The SVHC Foundation Board of Directors consists of 20 members. Directors are nominated by members of the board. The SVHC Foundation’s mission is to engage in development and fundraising activities exclusively for the support of the Southwestern Vermont Health Care Corporation.