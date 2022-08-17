BENNINGTON — The Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation is presenting violinist Katica Illenyi in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 29 at the Southern Vermont Arts Center’s Arkell Pavilion in Manchester. Tickets are available at svhealthcare.org/concert.
The concert is made possible through the sponsorship of the Ihasz family, the Southern Vermont Arts Center, and Illenyi herself. All proceeds will support the building of the new Hoyt-Hunter Regional Cancer Center, a component of the Vision 2020, A Decade of Transformation Capital Campaign. The current cancer center, located at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, provides lifesaving cancer care to patients region-wide.
“We are delighted to have an artist of this magnitude perform a benefit concert to support this critical project for our regional community,” said Foundation Chairman Bob Van Degna. “This is certain to be a magical evening for an excellent cause.”
Illenyi has played violin since the age of 3. At 14, she was admitted to the Franz Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest to the class of “special talents.” In 1991, she obtained her master’s degree in violin from the Franz Liszt Academy of Music.
Through her 20 albums, many of which are gold and platinum, Illenyi has mixed genres, including classical, popular, jazz, and swing. She also plays the Theremin and performs vocal music and dance. The evening’s program will feature Illenyi’s favorite pieces from her varied repertoire.
“Anyone who enjoys music will find Katica absolutely spellbinding,” said SVHC’s Vice President of Corporate Development Leslie Keefe. “We are so fortunate for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear her perform for such an important initiative. Everyone knows someone who has been touched by cancer, and this project will have a profound impact on the care we administer to our patients. We are asking people to come out and enjoy this incredible performance to support cancer care in our community.”
Tickets are $85 and include a post-concert reception with the musician. Visit svhealthcare.org/concert for tickets.