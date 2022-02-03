BENNINGTON — Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s COVID Resource Center will be closed on Friday, Feb. 4 due to the forecasted winter storm. The closure includes both outdoor testing and indoor vaccination operations. The Resource Center will re-open on Saturday.
COVID-19 tests are available without an appointment 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Saturday. COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters — both walk-ins and scheduled appointments — are available 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday to Saturday. Hours may change based on demand, holidays, weather, and other factors. Visit svhealthcare.org/COVID-Resource-Center and facebook.com/svmedicalcenter for updates.
Patients can schedule their COVID-19 vaccine conveniently online. Go to https://vermont.force.com/events/s/selfregistration to schedule a vaccine. While scheduling is preferred for vaccinations, walk-ins are accepted.
• The clinic is open to all who are eligible. At present, everyone age 5 and older are eligible for vaccination. People 12 and older are eligible for a booster.
• The Pfizer vaccine is available to patients who are ages 5 – 17. Patients over the age of 18 have a choice of Pfizer or Moderna, based on availability.
• Everyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by parent or guardian.
• The services are free, with no cost to patients. Insurance companies may be billed for testing.
The COVID Resource Center, 981 Mansion Dr., is a Vermont state contracted facility operated by Southwestern Vermont Health Care. Consent forms for both testing and vaccines are available to fill out, download, and print at svhealthcare.org/COVID-Resource-Center. For additional information, visit svhealthcare.org/COVID-Resource-Center.