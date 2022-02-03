Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Rain in the evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Potential for some icing. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain in the evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Potential for some icing. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.