HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Southwestern Vermont Health Care Night will feature the The Hoosick Falls Summer Concert Series on Saturday. Aug. 13. It’s a double header in Wood Park at 24 Main St in Hoosick Falls, featuring The Roadhouse Rhythm and Blues Band and Critical Mass.
This week’s show kicks off at 5 p.m. with The Roadhouse Rhythm and Blues Band, and Critical Mass from 7 to 9 p.m.
The Roadhouse Rhythm and Blues Band is a nine-piece band featuring Bill Sarichino on drums, Bob Cohen on keyboards, Steve Kinnis on guitar, Steve Klein on bass guitar, George Kurtz on saxophone, Jeffrey Yucht on saxophone, Bill Tock on trumpet and Rick Price on trombone.
Critical Mass from Pittsfield, Mass., makes their debut at the Hoosick Falls Summer Concert Series. The six-piece band features covers from the '70s to the '90s, from Tom Petty to Styx to Alanis Morrissette.
A cash bar will be available from the Sand Bar and food from the American Legion.