BENNINGTON — Gretchen Martinez, R.N., a nurse in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), was the June recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Southwestern Vermont Health Care.
“Gretchen offers patients and their families heartfelt compassion and genuine concern,” said Pamela Duchene, SVHC’s chief nursing officer and vice president for Patient Care Services. “She spends all of the time they need, and that makes an incredible difference.”
Martinez’s nominator, the daughter of a patient, who lives 1,500 miles away, appreciated how Martinez treated her father.
“I cannot even begin to put into words the way this nurse impacted both me and my dad during his stay,” she wrote. “She went so above and beyond to be there for me through this time. She stayed on the phone with me while I cried my eyes out.”
“Families are incredibly important parts of the care team," Martinez said. "Our ability to be there for them, to hear them, and support them only benefits patients outcomes and chances for success.”
Martinez received a bachelor’s degree at Indiana State University and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Southern Vermont College. She started at SVMC as a Licensed Nursing Assistant in 2006 and as an R.N. since 2008. She has worked in Cardiology, Infection Prevention, and as assistant to the director of the ICU. Currently, she works in the ICU and the Pain Clinic.
The DAISY Award is part of a national merit-based recognition program established by the DAISY Foundation. It celebrates nurses’ education, training and skill.