BENNINGTON -- Brittany Felton, RN, a medical/surgical nurse, was the May recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC).
“Patients appreciate Brittany’s motivational spirit and her extraordinary attention to their unique needs,” said Pamela Duchene, chief nursing officer and vice president for Patient Care Services. “As one family member put it, she helps patients feel more like themselves.”
Duchene gave the award during a surprise presentation on 2 West at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) on Wednesday, May 11.
Felton received three nominations from patients.
After having received the award, Felton said, “I feel overwhelmed. The love and support I get from SVMC has made me the nurse that I am today, and it’s an amazing feeling to be recognized for it. Each of the patients who nominated me have a special place in my heart.”
Felton holds an associate’s in nursing from Vermont Tech. She has worked as an RN at SVMC for 6 years. Previously, she worked as an licensed practical nurse in a private-care capacity.
The DAISY Award is part of a national merit-based recognition program established by the DAISY Foundation. Nominations can be submitted by patients, families, physicians, and colleagues.