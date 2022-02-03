BENNINGTON — Nurse Katherine Doucette, of the Emergency Department, was the January recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Southwestern Vermont Health Care.
“Katherine was born to be an emergency nurse,” said Pamela Duchene, SVHC’s chief nursing officer and vice president for Patient Care Services. “She combines unflappable good sense and skill with compassion and sensitivity. That is just remarkable.”
Duchene presented the award during a surprise presentation in the Emergency Department at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) on the evening of Jan. 13.
Doucette received three nominations from both patients and a colleague.
A colleague wrote about an instance when Doucette came in on her night off and provided care for a critically ill patient who was awaiting transfer to Dartmouth-Hitchcock. “Because the main RN was unable to leave the patient’s side, Katherine ran around looking for and getting all necessary meds and equipment. Katherine’s position was crucial… Her knowledge and fast thinking were exceptional...”
On having received the award during a surprise ceremony in the Emergency Department, Doucette said, “It’s very exciting. I love hearing that I made a difference in people’s day.”
Doucette worked at SVMC in various capacities -- in the nutrition and dining department, as a patient safety associate, and as an emergency department tech -- before becoming a nurse in 2020. She received her bachelor’s in nursing from Castleton University. She serves on the Night-Shift Council.
The DAISY Award is part of a national merit-based recognition program established by the DAISY Foundation. It celebrates nurses’ education, training, and skill.