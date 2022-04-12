BENNINGTON — Pamela Duchene, PhD, chief nursing officer and vice president for Patient Care Services, was the March recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC). The nomination was received from a patient Duchene cared for during the COVID pandemic.
The nomination was from the parent of a developmentally disabled and immune-compromised patient who was hospitalized with COVID. It read, in part, “I was understandably nervous about my daughter’s condition... Pam was absolutely amazing and made her feel very comfortable during the entire treatment. As the parent, I was relieved that [Pam] had it all under control. Without a doubt, Pam is above-and-beyond compassionate and caring. Her dedication to my daughter gave me a moment to breathe and realize it was going to be OK. My family is very thankful for her dedication and caring.”
“It is a huge surprise. I feel very humbled,” Duchene said on having received the award. “It is an honor to be recognized as one of the clinical nurses here.”
Before joining SVHC, Duchene served as the chief nursing officer at Hallmark Health System, a 368-bed facility in Melrose, MA, and at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, NH, which is a Magnet® Center for Nursing Excellence with 208 beds.
The DAISY Award is part of a national merit-based recognition program established by the DAISY Foundation.
It celebrates nurses’ education, training, and skill.