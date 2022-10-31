BENNINGTON — Jennifer Harrington, a nurse in the Transitional Care Department at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, was the October recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Southwestern Vermont Health Care.
“Jennifer is tailor-made for her role as a transitional care nurse,” said Pamela Duchene, SVHC’s chief nursing officer and vice president for Patient Care Services. “She is so friendly and approachable while also being detail-oriented and efficient. These qualities help her make a tremendous impact on patient’s lives, even after just a few visits.”
Harrington’s nominator was connected with the Transitional Care Program after a three-day inpatient stay. The patient noted several examples in which Harrington facilitated better care, including a change to her medication and helping her secure Lifeline, a personal emergency response system.
Harrington received her LPN at Putnam Memorial School of Nursing in Bennington, and her RN and bachelor’s in nursing degrees from Southern Vermont College. She is on track to earn her master’s in nursing from Capella University in early spring. She has been a nurse for more than 30 years.
The award was presented during a surprise ceremony last week.
The DAISY Award is part of a national merit-based recognition program established by the DAISY Foundation.