BENNINGTON — Patricia Johnson, RN, of the Southwestern Vermont Health Care's emergency department, has received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, SVHC has announced.
“Patricia has so many powerful nursing strengths,” said Pamela Duchene, PhD, APRN, SVHC’s chief nursing officer and vice president for Patient Care Services. “What stood out to the patients who nominated her was her advocacy. She serves as their voice when they can’t.”
Duchene presented the award during a surprise ceremony in the Emergency Department at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
The DAISY Award is part of a national merit-based recognition program established by the DAISY Foundation. It celebrates nurses’ education, training, and skill. Nominations can be submitted by patients, families, physicians, and colleagues.
Johnson was nominated by two patients. One of the nominators was the family of a cancer patient who received excellent care in the emergency department. While the patient eventually died, her husband remembered Johnson for making the visit more bearable.
“I do hope if I ever have to go to the ER, Patty will be there to treat me,” he said via Zoom during the presentation. “She is so caring and gentle and nice! Patty really cares about her patients.”
Johnson holds an associate’s in nursing from Vermont Technical College, a bachelor’s in criminal justice from Southern Vermont College, and a master’s in leadership management from Springfield College in Massachusetts. She has worked in various roles at SVMC since 2016. She also works as director of nursing for Recovery House in Wallingford. She lives in Bennington.
“I have chosen to incorporate the words of Maya Angelou into daily nursing practice,” Johnson said. “‘I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.’”