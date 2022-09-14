BENNINGTON — Amanda Crossman, RN, a nurse in the Emergency Department at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, was the July recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Southwestern Vermont Health Care.
“Even on the busiest days in the Emergency Department, Amanda makes her patients feel like they are the only ones there,” said Pamela Duchene, SVHC’s chief nursing officer and vice president for Patient Care Services. “She is competent, compassionate, thorough, and efficient, and that is tremendously reassuring to patients.”
Crossman’s nominator came in with a fist-sized abscess on their jaw. While the entire team, including the people escorting the patient to the Emergency Department, the registration staff, and the doctor, was “fantastic,” the nurse, Crossman, “was a standout.”
Crossman received an associate’s in nursing from Vermont Tech in 2016 and started at SVMC as an RN in the Emergency Department that same year. She went on to receive her bachelor’s degree from Southern Vermont College and Castleton University in 2020. In addition, she is a radiologic technologist and works in the imaging department of Rutland Regional Medical Center and at the Carlos Otis Clinic on Stratton Mountain. She is a certified emergency nurse by the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing and serves on the Nurse Advisory Committee. In addition, Crossman and her husband own Crossman’s General Store in Middletown Springs.
The DAISY Award is part of a national merit-based recognition program established by the DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem) Foundation. It celebrates nurses’ education, training, and skill. Nominations can be submitted by patients, families, physicians, and colleagues.