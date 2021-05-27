chopping vegetables
Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging is set to begin its virtual “Learning Kitchen” class on June 3, aimed at providing nutrition and cooking information and instruction to older Vermonters in a fun, hands-on way.

“The Learning Kitchen is a great opportunity for anyone who might be new to cooking, looking for nutrition information or guidance, or simply those who want to learn a few new recipes,” said Anna White, nutrition assistant and wellness coordinator with SVCOA. “The program is a lot of fun and a great way to pick up a few cooking tips along the way.”

The “Learning Kitchen” is a six-week series that will be offered virtually beginning on June 3 and running through July 8. Classes will run from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and will teach kitchen skills, healthy eating habits, and how to make a nutritional meal from scratch.

For more information or to register for the “Learning Kitchen,” contact Anna White at 802-786-5990 or via email at awhite@svcoa.net.

With offices in Rutland and Bennington, SVCOA offers a wide range of supports, services and programs for older Vermonters, caregivers and volunteers across Rutland and Bennington counties.

