Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging is set to begin its virtual “Learning Kitchen” class on June 3, aimed at providing nutrition and cooking information and instruction to older Vermonters in a fun, hands-on way.
“The Learning Kitchen is a great opportunity for anyone who might be new to cooking, looking for nutrition information or guidance, or simply those who want to learn a few new recipes,” said Anna White, nutrition assistant and wellness coordinator with SVCOA. “The program is a lot of fun and a great way to pick up a few cooking tips along the way.”
The “Learning Kitchen” is a six-week series that will be offered virtually beginning on June 3 and running through July 8. Classes will run from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and will teach kitchen skills, healthy eating habits, and how to make a nutritional meal from scratch.
For more information or to register for the “Learning Kitchen,” contact Anna White at 802-786-5990 or via email at awhite@svcoa.net.
With offices in Rutland and Bennington, SVCOA offers a wide range of supports, services and programs for older Vermonters, caregivers and volunteers across Rutland and Bennington counties.