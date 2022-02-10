BENNINGTON -- Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging announced that it will be accepting applications from Bennington and Rutland county aging services Organizations for funding recently made available through the American Rescue Plan Act.
SVCOA, one of five Vermont Area Agencies on Aging tasked with administering the ARPA funds across different regions of the state, will be accepting applications for funding through May 1.
To be eligible for funding, proposed projects and activities must meet Older American Act requirements that funds be used to support:
· Low-income older individuals,
· Low-income minority older individuals,
· Older individuals with limited English proficiency,
· Older individuals residing in rural areas,
· Focused development of resources to help build greater capacity, and advance the development/implementation of a comprehensive and coordinated system of service to older adults,
· Operational capacity and proven track records,
· Ability to provide data, quality results/outcomes related to the investment to your area agency on aging.
To learn more or submit an application for funding, please contact Chris Adams, SVCOA Development & Communications Director, at cadams@svcoa.net or 802-236-1560.