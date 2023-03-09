RUTLAND — Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging has launched its annual March for Meals initiative, a combination fundraising and awareness campaign aimed at generating support for its various nutrition services, namely the Meals on Wheels and community meal programs.
“We’re excited to kick off another March for Meals campaign this year, and are hopeful for a great response from community members and organizations from throughout Bennington and Rutland counties,” said Courtney Anderson, Nutrition Director with SVCOA. “Demand on SVCOA’s Meals on Wheels program and other nutrition services continues to grow due to Vermont’s aging demographics, as well as lingering impacts from COVID-19. This year especially, as we are projected to exceed our budget by almost 25 percent.”
Held in concert with the 51st Anniversary of Administration for Community Living’s Senior Nutrition Program, and National Nutrition Month, SVCOA’s March for Meals campaign seeks to inspire community donations in support of its nutrition services, recruit new volunteers for the Meals on Wheels program, and create broader public awareness of the range of nutrition supports offered to older Vermonters by SVCOA.
In 2022, in partnership with its contracted meal providers, SVCOA served a total of 207,685 meals to 2,105 older Vermonters, including 179,079 home delivered meals to 1,494 individuals and 28,606 community meals to 1,236 seniors. Additionally, SVCOA’s nutrition staff completed 837 hours of home delivered meals and 3SquaresVT assessments for 744 area residents to ensure proper meal allocations and prioritization, as well as group nutrition presentations and counseling by its registered dietician to 245 older Vermonters.
For more information or to sign up to volunteer with SVCOA’s Meals on Wheels program, visit www.svcoa.org/volunteer or call 802-786-5990. To learn more about all of SVCOA’s supportive nutrition services, visit www.svcoa.org/nutrition-services.