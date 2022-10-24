MANCHESTER — Southern Vermont Arts Center will be hosting its 2022 Holiday Craft Market from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 and 13. The market will feature 30 artisan craft vendors. This year’s market will be held on both floors of SVAC’s Yester House. Craft items from local and regional artisans include baskets, ceramics, decorative fiber, wearable fiber, furniture, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, mixed media, paper, and wood. The SVAC Holiday Craft Market is the perfect place to find handmade, local gift items this holiday season.
For an additional shopping opportunity, visit SVAC’s Museum Shop in the Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum. The shop features hand-crafted jewelry, pottery, artwork, woodwork, textiles, art supplies, unique gifts and stylish home decor.