The Marlboro Fire Department received a report of a structure fire located near the intersection of Town Hill Road and VT Route 9 in Marlboro Friday night around 8 p.m. The Marlboro Fire Department responded to the location and observed fire emerging from beneath the structure. The single story wooden building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to be the result of direct human involvement. The building sustained moderate damage from fire, heat, smoke, and water.
As part of Marlboro Fire Chief Rusty Sage’s assessment of the fire, he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU) for assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire.
FEIU members responded to Marlboro and conducted a scene examination.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Stephen DiGregorio of the Williston State Police Barracks at 802-878-7111.
People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.