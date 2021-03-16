BENNINGTON — Family connection provides one of the most important contributions to the development and identity of children. For a number of reasons, increasing numbers of children are being cared for by “kin” on a full-time basis. Whether it is a temporary or permanent arrangement, it is important to know that support for caregivers is available.
Working together, United Counseling Service, Easterseals Vermont and Southwestern Vermont Health Care have created a Kin Care Group designed to build the strength of the extended family and provide supports for kinship caregivers.
“It is important to know that as a kinship care provider you are not alone," said Linda Darlington, a family support worker with UCS. “This group provides an opportunity for caretakers to gather with others and share their experiences, challenges and problems.”
The meetings are held the last Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. via Zoom.
For more information or to sign up, email kincare@ucsvt.org or call 413-884-5589.