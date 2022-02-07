BENNINGTON COUNTY — Be the Most Valuable Player of the Super Bowl and don't let friends drive drunk.
The Bennington County Sheriff’s Department will be on patrol before and during the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. If your Super Bowl night involves drinking alcohol, make a plan for a designated driver to drive you home safely.
“We want our community members to enjoy Super Bowl festivities, but we also want responsible drivers on the road,” said Lt. Joel Howard.
Never Drive Drunk
When it’s time to leave, make sure your designated driver is actually sober. If he or she has decided to drink, call a sober ride. If you are driving, remember that sober driving isn’t the only law that should be followed. Wear your seat belts.
Host Play Book for the Win
If you’re hosting a Super Bowl party have plenty of snacks and nonalcoholic drinks for your guests and the designated drivers. Never serve alcohol to minors. The person who provided the alcohol can be held liable for any damage, injury, or death caused by the underage driver. In fact, the hose could face jail time where alcohol is served to people under the age of 21.
Drug-Impaired Driving Penalty Points
Drug-impaired driving is also an increasing problem. If drivers are impaired by any substance — alcohol or other drugs — they should not get behind the wheel of a vehicle. If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.
Have a Game Plan
Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or a sober friend to get home safely.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911 to report.
• Take the keys away from an impaired driver and make arrangements to get them home safely.
Only one team wins the Super Bowl, but if you drive drunk, you may lose money, your reputation, your car, and even your life, together with court costs and increased car insurance. Lt. Howard also said “Everyone should know by now that it is illegal to drive impaired.”