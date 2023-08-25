BENNINGTON — Sunrise Family Resource Center was awarded grant funding through the Vermont Department of Labor’s (VDOL) Internship Program to support up-skilling and re-skilling opportunities for Vermont workers. Funding was used to create a new internship program in our Early Care & Education center.
The Center's Early Care & Education Director Anne Simonds hired two full-time interns for paid internships and served as both their supervisor and mentor. Simonds ensured they had the necessary training needed for them to work in the classrooms and helped them navigate their new roles. Both interns came to Sunrise in search of professional experience to explore a career in the early childhood field.
Simonds said, "This funding provided a wonderful opportunity for Sunrise to partner with career technical education centers, postsecondary educational institutes, and members of the community looking to pursue their passions in the early childhood field. It has been a great learning experience and we are grateful to be able to offer these internships to our community.”
Sunrise’s Executive Director Denise Main added, "This grant provides us an opportunity to encourage those interested in making early education a career choice real time in the classroom. By offering a paid internship, people will be given a solid chance to explore the wonders of early education and make informed decisions about their future. This is a win/win situation for both the student and the field of early education, which is in dire need of quality providers.”
Although the internship program is not currently accepting applicants, Sunrise is always looking for substitute teachers for the Early Care & Education classrooms. For more information, visit sunrisepcc.com.