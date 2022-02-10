BENNINGTON -- Sunrise is forming a new Advisory Council and is looking for parents/caregivers that reside in Bennington County.
The Advisory Council will meet monthly to provide input for Sunrise programs and services. They are holding an information session on Feb 28 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Sunrise’s 226 Union Street location. They encourage all caregivers interested in participating to come and learn more about what being a part of this new Council would mean to them and the community. Interested caregivers can also apply to become a Sunrise Advisory Council Member at the end of this session.
Caregivers can be biological mothers or fathers, stepparents, guardians, or fosters parents. Sunrise supports a diverse population and is interested in creating a diverse and inclusive Advisory Council that represents our vibrant community. As the world continues to change, community input through this new Advisory Council is an essential part of the Sunrise mission to adapt with the community.
Susannah Wright, Sunrise’s Parent Involvement Specialist/Child Care Referral Specialist, is spearheading this new Council.
“We’re really excited to invite caregivers to help get our advisory council up and running. Ongoing insight from caregivers in the Bennington County Community is beneficial in two ways: It ensures that community feedback is at the heart of Sunrise services and programs, and it provides caregivers in the community the opportunity to gain leadership and advocacy experience by serving on the Advisory Council," she said.
Interested caregivers can feel free to reach out to Wright for additional information at swright@sunrisepcc.com or 802-442-0055, and/or browse the Sunrise website to learn more about their current programs and offerings at sunrisepcc.com.
Sunrise Family Resource Center is one of 15 Parent Child Centers (PCC) belonging to the PCC Network of Vermont. They offer eight core services to the community, at no cost to the families that access them: home visiting, early childhood services, parent education, playgroups, parent support groups, concrete supports, community development, and information and referral. The mission of Sunrise is “Strengthening Families”. As Bennington County’s only Parent Child Center, Sunrise works in partnership with individuals, families, and community members to provide a variety of supports and services. These services promote the growth and development of individuals and families through encouragement of strengths, expansion of opportunities, and support in times of stress. Sunrise’s vision is that all families have the strengths and resources to reach their full potential.