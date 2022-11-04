BENNINGTON — Sunrise Family Resource Center recently held its 2022 Annual Meeting, honoring staff and community partners.
Jonathan Cooper, treasurer on Sunrise’s Board of Directors, thanked Laurie Burdick for her service, as she recently stepped down from her position as Board Chair. Denise Main, executive director of Sunrise, spoke on behalf of the organization and honored employees’ anniversaries. Kelly Belville, current Children’s Integrated Services Coordinator, has been with Sunrise for 20 years. Main has been with the organization for 35 years.
This year’s keynote speaker was state Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington, who talked about the importance of early education in Vermont and invited an engaging discussion on the topic.
The Board presented two Distinguished Awards. Tiffany Sausville, field representative for Vermont State Housing Authority, received the Individual Community Service Award for her work to end homelessness. The second Distinguished Award was given to Felicia’s Inc. and Founder Jackie Haft, for the Community Partner Service Award. Felicia’s Inc. is a nonprofit located in Rupert, whose mission is to distribute diapers, wipes, and feminine products to those in need within Bennington County.
Other nominations included Trisha Wright, family engagement specialist with SVSU, for the Community Partner Service Award; Tammy LaFlamme, coordinator at Green Mountain Express, for the Individual Community Service Award; The Richards Group for the Community Partner Service Award; Cat Blanchard, VNA for the Community Partner Service Award; Dale Coppin for the Individual Community Service Award; and Nicole Campbell, founder and executive director of Shire Kids, for the Individual Community Service Award.
In addition to the Community Partner Awards, Sunrise employees also nominate a fellow coworker to be presented with the Bonnie Prentiss Memorial Award. Beginning in 2008, this award was created to honor the memory of Prentiss, beloved early care and education teacher, who died in 2007 from cancer. This year, this award was presented to Parent Educator Tiffany Racicot.
Sunrise is one of 15 Parent Child Centers (PCC) in the Vermont PCC Network. They deliver eight core services including: home visits, early childhood services, parent education, playgroups, parent support groups, concrete supports, information and referral, and community development activities. for more information, visit sunrisepcc.com and their Facebook page.