BENNINGTON — The Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF) has awarded the Sunrise Family Center in Bennington one of 12 At-Risk Children literacy grants to organizations serving low-income, at-risk and rural kids in Vermont and New Hampshire.
The grant provides storytelling by one of CLiF’s 64 authors, illustrators, and storytellers, an optional family seminar on reading, a new onsite library for the program, and two new books for each child to choose.
“CLiF’s At-Risk Children grant is an exciting opportunity to inspire children at risk of growing up with low literacy skills to love reading and writing,” said CLiF Program Manager Jana Brown. “A focus on building literacy skills is particularly important since the pandemic has resulted in undelivered learning and economically disadvantaged students are at increased risk of falling behind literacy benchmarks in these challenging times."
Brown said that early literacy skills are one of the strongest indicators of a child’s future success, and CLiF’s goal is to make reading and writing fun and engaging.
"CLiF welcomes applications from a broad spectrum of school-based and community programs who are serving a significant percentage of low-income children and families. In recent years, we have served afterschool programs, early childhood education programs, shelters, Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCA programs, refugee services organizations, WIC programs, parent-child centers, Head Start/Early Head Start centers, and a variety of other programs across Vermont and New Hampshire," she said. "In addition, we are always exploring opportunities for creative partnerships to serve new groups and communities with this grant.”
CLiF is now accepting applications for the Spring 2022 At-Risk Children grant. Applications may be found at www.clifonline.org and are due December 15, 2021. New Hampshire and Vermont programs serving low-income, at-risk, and rural kids (12 and under) are encouraged to apply.