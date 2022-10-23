BENNINGTON -- Sunrise Family Resource Center was awarded the Health Equity Capacity Building Grant through the Vermont Department of Health.
“This is exciting news for Sunrise as it is a large (reimbursable) grant award, totaling approximately $240,000," said Executive Director Denise Main. "Sunrise’s proposal is three-fold and will support 'Families on the Move' in our community in achieving transportation independence.”
Addressing this systematic and socioeconomic barrier will empower these families to fully participate in their lives and community. Sunrise is in the process of hiring a part-time employee to spearhead this program and be the Transportation Advisor for families involved in this pilot. The organization will support individuals and families working with Sunrise towards becoming “car-ready” by funding driver’s education classes, permit costs, and license fees.
They are also building on our the existing relationship with Green Mountain Community Network (Green Mountain Express), which has agreed to offer any individual or family in the community expanded access to public transportation. Specifically, Green Mountain is scheduling availability two days per week — Tuesdays and Thursdays — between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., for families to call and schedule trips to and from Bennington grocery stores and/or local laundry mats. This part of the proposal will support families with their health goals with expanded access to fresh produce and improved healthy home environments. Green Mountain began offering this free service on Oct. 4. Anyone in need of transportation to and from the grocery store or laundry mat is welcome to call Green Mountain (the day before) to set up a time.
“We are happy to partner with Sunrise to offer this service," said Terence White, executive director of Green Mountain Community Network. "We know how hard it can be for families in the community right now.”
Sunrise’s Grant and Communications Specialist Sarah Livingstone said, "An individual’s or family’s health is not simply a result of how often they go to the doctors, it is dependent on the environment they live in, the community they belong to, and the barriers they face. Sunrise hopes that this grant will have a positive, multi-generational impact, while promoting expanded access to transportation in our community.”
For more information about this pilot project, contact Sunrise at sfrc@sunrisepcc.com. To inquire about scheduling with Green Mountain, call their main line at (802) 447-0477.