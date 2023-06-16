BENNINGTON — Sunrise Family Resource Center and the Vermont Arts Exchange have teamed up once again to present the second annual "Summer Jam" Family Day. This rain or shine event will take place on Saturday, June 24.
The event is free and open to the public, and will be filled with community partner and local business booths and engaging activities for the whole family. Live music will provided by VAE’s Moose Junior band, and there will be bubbles, interactive hula hooping, and a unique "Percussion Conduction” experience. The VAE Art Bus will be open, NSK will be running a popcorn machine, and there will be big trucks and fire trucks to explore. Families can enjoy a bounce house, scavenger hunts, sensory tables, face painting, raffles, and more. 'Copsicles' will be handing out pops, food trucks will be dishing out tasty treats, and the Bike Hub will be offering bike tune-ups and raffling off a free bike.
As part of this free event, there will also be a car seat safety check, with state certified car seat technicians. The day will kick off at 11 a.m. at the Lower Willow Park Pavilion and will run until 3 p.m. The Green Mountain Express green line runs periodically if transportation is needed.
Sponsors for this event are the Bank of Bennington, Tri State Area Federal Credit Union and Fidium Fiber-Consolidated Communications. For questions, call Sunrise Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.