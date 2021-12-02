BENNINGTON -- Sunrise Family Resource Center recently held their annual meeting, honoring community partners that include individuals, businesses and agencies. The keynote speaker was Susan Sgorbati, Director of the Center for the Advancement of Public Action at Bennington College, who thanked Sunrise staff for their essential work throughout the community.
The Board of Directors presented two Distinguished Awards. The first was given to Jennie Moon, Early Intervention Program Coordinator for Children’s Integrated Services (CIS), housed at SVMC. Moon campaigned to improve and expand the CIS services available to all families throughout Bennington County. The second Distinguished Award was given to Jane Nicholls, who serves as a guardian ad litem for children in the community.
Cynthia Veazie, property manager at Orchard Village apartments in Bennington, was presented with a Community Partner Award. Another Community Partner Award was given to Dutchman’s Tavern. Dutchman’s Tavern provided hot meals to families in the community throughout the “lockdown” period of the pandemic. The final Community Partner Award was presented to Logan O’Grady Snow, Southern Vermont Public Affairs Organizer, and Bennington’s Volunteer Team of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England. To address what is known as 'period poverty' by established menstrual product banks across Bennington County.
Two individuals were recognized for their outstanding services to the community: Bennington Elementary School counselor Pam Hubbs and Andrea Malinowski, who coordinated Veggie Van Go throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, Sunrise family advocate Carli Scribner won the Bonnie Prentiss Memorial Award.
Sunrise programs are designed to promote lifelong learning, healthy development, and well-being. They deliver eight core services including home visits, early childhood services, parent education, playgroups, parent support groups, concrete supports, information and referral, and community development activities.
For more information, visit sunrisepcc.com or their Facebook page.