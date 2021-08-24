BENNINGTON
WEDNESDAY: Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.