WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- The 19th Summer Noontime concert series at St. John's Episcopal Church at 35 Park St, Williamstown, Mass., continues on July 18 with a recital by Berkshire-born violinist Emily Kalish and pianist Kyle Walker. The one-hour program includes music by Dvorak, Ravel, and Coleridge-Taylor.
The concert takes place in an intimate setting with superb acoustics. Admission is free, although donations are welcome. Children are invited.
Concerts will continue every Monday through August 15. For more information, visit https://stjohnswilliamstown.org/calendar/.