BENNINGTON — The Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Hopridge Farms, is presenting the 6th annual Southern Vermont Summer Homebrew Festival from 12-4 p.m. Saturday on Depot Street in Bennington.
The festival encourages brew-loving patrons to come and enjoy unlimited sampling of home-brewed beer, wine, mead, cider and more, plus entertainment and eats from food trucks.
There are more than 20 brewers exhibiting at the Festival this weekend.
“Our brewers are so anxious to return to Bennington for another home brew festival,” said Will Gardner, the festival’s organizer. “Having missed the Summer 2020 and Winter 2021 festivals, they are champing at the bit to share their delicious beverages to a crowd.”
The 2021 Summer Home Brewers include: PUNCH Hard Tea, Jeff and JJ from Schaghticoke, All Nighter Brewing, Harmon Hill, Chasing the Craft Brewery, Invisible Mountain Brewing, Cydersour Brewery, Catseyesoup Brewing, Lamson Brewing, The Jolly Fool Brews, Teddy K’s Brewing, Albany Brew Crafters, Battenkill Brewhouse, Smooth Liquidation, Hugs Brewing, Texermont Brewery, Shady Brewing, Groff Garage Brewery, Vintage Cider Co.
There will also be vendors including: Outdoor Secrets Unwrapped Hot Sauce, Northtastic, Nomadic Threads, I Want Pig Candy, Crazy Mike’s Beef Jerky Company, LLC, and The Vintage Soul/The Nutty Bavarian.
If you’re hungry, there will be multiple food trucks serving everything from fried chicken to tacos and hotdogs and hamburgers.
The Rollin’ Rooster, based in Rutland, will have fried chicken and other specialties; Los Lobos Tacos from Cambridge, N.Y. , is serving Mexican-inspired dishes, and Hound Dogs from Manchester will offer hot dogs, hamburgers and more.
Musical act Luminous Crush will perform throughout the event as well, sponsored by TPW Real Estate.
Tickets are very limited at this point and are first come, first serve. Patrons should not expect ticket sales at the door. VIP tickets allow participants into the event an hour earlier (at noon) to try rare and limited beverages. General Admission tickets are available which get patrons into the festival from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Designated driver tickets are also available. To order tickets head to www.vthomebrewfests.com.
In addition to support from the Town of Bennington, the event is underwritten by presenting sponsor Coggins Auto Group, brewer sponsor Farm Road Brewing, vendor sponsor The Bank of Bennington, food sponsor Vermont Roofing Company, music and host Sponsor TPW Real Estate, and media sponsors The Bennington Banner and Catamount Access Television.
“We are thrilled to bring back the Summer Homebrew Festival,” said the chamber’s executive director, Matt Harrington. “We invite the community to come see the next great brewers of Vermont, as well as enjoy a sunny summer day filled with food, music and crafts.”
For more information please visit: www.vthomebrewfests.com