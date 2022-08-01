BENNINGTON — It's always beer-thirty somewhere.
On Saturday, it's at the Bennington Sports Center on North Street from 1 to 4 p.m., as the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce and Hopridge Farms present the Southern Vermont Summer Homebrew Festival. VIP ticketholders can enter at noon.
The annual event encourages brew-loving patrons to come and enjoy an unlimited sampling of home-brewed beer, wine, mead, cider and more, plus entertainment and food from the area’s fine food trucks.
VIP tickets will be sold to allow participants into the event an hour earlier to try rare and limited beverages. There are a capped number of VIP tickets, and general admission tickets are also expected to sell out fast. Designated driver tickets are also available. Visit vthomebrewfests.com to purchase tickets and for additional festival information.
Current brewers include Breadwater Brewing Co., River Valley Brewing, Level 3 Brewing, Whole Nother Level Brewing, Groff Garage Brewery, Sax Brewing Co., All Nighter Brewing, Invisible Mountain Brewing, Yuppie Beers, Bantam Brews, 7 Balls Brewing, Tyrranical Ruffians, Bennettstead Brewing, Watson & Wheeler, Wicked Ways, Lamson Brewing, MellowStone Brewers, Human Origins Beer Co., Other Places Brewing Co., Engineered Beer Works, The Jolly Fool Brews, and Old Military Road Vineyard & Winery.
Vendors at the Summer Homebrew Festival will also be selling local art, chocolates, hot sauces, kimchi and more. Current vendors include Hangry Hogg (Food Truck), Hoppy Valley Farm, Outdoor Secrets Unwrapped hot sauce, Nutty Bavarian, A Taste of Pomegranate Tarot, Hoppy Valley Farm, Fur & Friends Co, The Jupe Box (Food Truck), Uzume’s Pots, I Want Pig Candy and Nomadic Threads.
The festival will also feature live bands on stage throughout the event.
Performers include Luke Taylor and Garrett Crusan; Foster Powell; and Kendall Kirk.