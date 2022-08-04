BENNINGTON — The 2022 Summer Homebrew Festival will be held Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Bennington Sports Center at 230 School Street.
The event features a street fair atmosphere, with live music, a variety of food from area food trucks, and unlimited samplings of fresh home brewed beverages, including beer, wine, cider, mead and more.
More than 30 regional homebrewers will be on site, providing 4 ounce samples. A variety of styles will be featured, including sours, pastry stouts, NEIPA’s, porters, pilsners, fruited mead, Belgians, and more. Attendees will vote on the Favorite Brewer, Favorite Beer, VIP Hour Beverage, and Favorite Non-Beer Beverage.
VIP tickets, which allow entry to the festival at noon, and access to special samples, cost $55. General admission, which allows access at 1 p.m., is $45. Designated drivers who will not be sampling the brews can enter for $15. Ticket bundles are also available.
For more information, or to reserve tickets, visit www.vthomebrewfests.com/summer-homebrew-fest.html.