BENNINGTON — The Bennington Free Library will host a day of summer activities for all ages on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Adults are encouraged to join MaryJane Sarvis of Infinity Vermont for a block printing workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., printing a canvas bag. The materials will be provided. Sarvis will share some history and process, demonstrate basic block-making, and bring some of her own blocks for participants to ink and create unique canvas bags.
Space is limited to 12 participants, and pre-registration is required by calling 802-442-9051 and asking for the Reference Desk, or by emailing reference@bfli.org.
On Saturday evening, celebrate Oceans of Possibilities Summer Reading and a family street dance party from 6 to 9 p.m. Union Street will be blocked off between Silver and Valentine streets, making room for dancing reminiscent of Bennington street dances in the '60s.
The library is located at 101 Silver St. For more information, visit benningtonfreelibrary.org.