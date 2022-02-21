MONTPELIER — The Vermont Agency of Education Child Nutrition Programs is seeking sponsors for the Summer Food Service Program. This is federally funded by the United States Department of Agriculture and administered by the state. Funds are available and sponsors are needed to provide meals to children at summer food program sites.
The AOE is seeking non-profit organizations to sponsor the program throughout the upcoming summer. The Agency enters into an agreement with sponsors to provide meals to children at their sites. Sponsors can be supervisory unions or school districts, private nonprofit organizations, government entities and nonprofit residential camps. Examples of sites include schools, parks, housing complexes and libraries.
For more information, please contact jamie.curley@vermont.gov or the Vermont Agency of Education at 802-828-2010.