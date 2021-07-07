MANCHESTER — The Ballet Center at Manchester will be conducting a one-week summer dance camp at the Southern Vermont Art Center on August 2-6, 2021. The camp, for intermediate level dancers ages 10 and up, will meet daily from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and centered around ballet technique every morning. Also included will be instruction in jazz, Latin jazz, lyrical, and ballet variations and choreography from the ballets "Swan Lake" and "Don Quixote."
The camp is $280 for the session, and due to a recent donor there is financial assistance and scholarships or partial scholarships available for qualified students.
The Ballet Center at Manchester has been providing quality pre-professional dance training for over 25 years. Teachers Marilyn Cavallari and Britannia Tatko offer group and private lessons for ages 3 to adult in ballet, tap, jazz, and Latin and ballroom dancing. Students wishing to do solo competitions and adult wedding couples can also arrange dance classes privately. The fall semester will start in September 2021. Call 917-471-0740 for more information and registration.